Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $9.37. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 11,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 8.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

