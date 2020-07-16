Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

NYSE AJG opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

