AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,996 ($110.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,468.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,844.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion and a PE ratio of 77.75. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

