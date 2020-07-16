AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,996 ($110.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,468.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,844.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion and a PE ratio of 77.75. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

