Athabasca Oil’s (ATHOF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $0.10 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATHOF. Scotiabank downgraded Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $0.15 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.52.

OTCMKTS:ATHOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 32,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

