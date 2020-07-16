Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.65

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.65 and traded as low as $50.64. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 25.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

