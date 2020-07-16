Avangrid Inc (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on October 1st

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.