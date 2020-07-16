Avondale Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,844,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

