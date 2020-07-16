Avondale Wealth Management Has $137,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,106,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,678,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

