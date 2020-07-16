Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,128,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter.

VDC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

