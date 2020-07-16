AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 72,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

