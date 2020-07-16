Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $80,614,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 875,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

