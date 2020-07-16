Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,720 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 39,065,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,392,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

