Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

BAC stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.