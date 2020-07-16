Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

