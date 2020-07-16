Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,486,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

