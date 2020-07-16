Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,751 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 220,638 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 748,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

