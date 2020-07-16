BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.
