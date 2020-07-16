BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BKNIY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223. BANKINTER S A/S has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

