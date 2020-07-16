Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 228,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,554. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Basf had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $18.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from Basf’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

