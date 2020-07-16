BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BBA AVIATION PL/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BBAVY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.78. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (BBAVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.