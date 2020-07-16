BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($22.52) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,680 ($20.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,761 ($21.67).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,760.40 ($21.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a one year high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,645.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,525.99.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.