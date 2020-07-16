BidaskClub Downgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

