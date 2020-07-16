BidaskClub Downgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.
Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96.
In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
