BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report sales of $3.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.82 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $40.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $67.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

