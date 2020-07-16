BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report sales of $3.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.82 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $40.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $67.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.