BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report sales of $36.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the highest is $39.52 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $29.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $159.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $168.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.91 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $223.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDSI. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,666 shares of company stock worth $1,149,064. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 79,381 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 536,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 323,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $450.26 million, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

