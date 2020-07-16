Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $263.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.01 and its 200 day moving average is $300.00. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after acquiring an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

