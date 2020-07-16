Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $946,589.76 and $1,105.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.72 or 0.04989388 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033124 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.