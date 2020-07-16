BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.20. 481,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,157. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

