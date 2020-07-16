BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.58 and traded as high as $13.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 29,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 50.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

