BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Holdings Lowered by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 166,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,352. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.56.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

