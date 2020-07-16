Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

