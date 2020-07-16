Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.