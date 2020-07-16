Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.