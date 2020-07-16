Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.08.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $79,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

