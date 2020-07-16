Blur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,693.00 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $82,550.37 and $6,693.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 54% lower against the dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.01948800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00191626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,008,603 coins and its circulating supply is 5,648,603 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.