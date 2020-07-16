Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.28. 6,826,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,313,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.49. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

