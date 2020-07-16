BOOM One Day Volume Hits $11,181.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $11,181.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.01951031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00092025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00191325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,847,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,816,629 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

