Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

