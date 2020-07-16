Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$36.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

