Brambles (ASX:BXB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $10.76. Brambles shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4,679,891 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$11.22 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.46.

In other Brambles news, insider James(Jim) Miller acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.89 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of A$56,083.50 ($38,413.36). Insiders have bought 5,226 shares of company stock valued at $56,926 in the last three months.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

