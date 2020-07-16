Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

Bridge Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 228.6% per year over the last three years. Bridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of BDGE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles I. Massoud purchased 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

