Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. Diodes comprises 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,586. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 5,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $276,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.