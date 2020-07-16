Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

HCSG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,068. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

