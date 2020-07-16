Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $20,072,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 124,514 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 72,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 87,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 55,095 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,650.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,681. The company has a market cap of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

