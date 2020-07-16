Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Century Communities worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Century Communities by 83.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 876,809 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,354,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,726 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 169,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

CCS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. 15,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

