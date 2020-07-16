Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Green Dot worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 540.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Green Dot by 46.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Green Dot by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $343,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDOT stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. 26,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,109. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

