Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 4,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.