Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. RBC Bearings accounts for about 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.