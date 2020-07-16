Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rogers by 114.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $270,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $174.65.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

