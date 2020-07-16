Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 129.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 4,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.