Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

