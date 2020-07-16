Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $404,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 4,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

